iPhone 12, the overwhelming return of leaks: 5G, 120 Hz and compact dimensions

Fans of the smartphone world have been discussing for years about the actual innovation brought by the new iPhones, which are punctually announced in September. The last few weeks have been chock full of rumors and leaks related to iPhone 12, an important smartphone for many reasons. First of all, we are in an emergency situation that is certainly not doing well for sales and the sector in general.

In addition, everything suggests that this will be the year of the big jump for Apple, which it could implement support for 5G on its devices, just as it is happening more and more in the Android world.

It is also rumored that the Cupertino company is seriously considering the possibility of installing a 120 Hz display in the top models. In short, it could really be a year of important changes: let's analyze rumor and leak together.

iPhone 12, Apple will decide to do all-in?

Let's start with a premise: there are still four months to September (month in which iPhones are usually presented) and this means that the rumors and leaks that appeared online are still a bit "confused". For example, some sources describe that the current COVID-19 situation will have no impact on iPhone 12 launch schedule, while according to others the arrival of smartphones on the market could slip in December 2020 or early 2021. In short, 2020 is a particular year for many reasons and probably even Apple itself is still deciding how to move.

The iPhone 12 range should consist of four models: iPhone 12 (5.4 inches), iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches, the name is not yet completely clear), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches). It is rumored that the Pro variant has a 120 Hz display (Pro Motion).

Confirmation has also come from leakers regarding the Apple A14 Bionic processor: practically everyone agrees on support for 5G sub-6 GHz. Other news should concern RAM memory (Apple would have decided to bring it from 4GB to 6GB for variants Pro and Pro Max) and the possible presence of the LiDAR scanner, designed to improve content in augmented reality. We have already seen this on the iPad Pro announced in early 2020 and should be implemented on the two most expensive models of the iPhone 12.

A very interesting rumor describes the possibility that the "base" variant of the iPhone 12, that is the 5.4-inch one, may have a more "all-screen" design than usual. This would allow Apple to make a smartphone from dimensions similar to those of the iPhone 5 launched in 2012 (123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm), though "removing" the large bezels, perhaps reducing the size of the notch and focusing on an improved Face ID (which may be able to unlock the smartphone from multiple angles) rather than on Touch ID.

The other devices in the iPhone 12 range, on the other hand, should be more similar in size to what today's market has accustomed us to. For the rest, we should have some news in terms of autonomy (for example, iPhone 12 Pro should have a 4400 mAh battery, iPhone 11 Pro has a 3046 mAh battery) and features designed to improve the shots of the photographic sector (especially at night). In this regard, there should be a 64MP main sensor. On the software side, there will be iOS 14, which could finally bring truly customizable widgets.

As for prices, according to the latest rumors the Cupertino company would have decided not to increase them too much, despite the implementation of 5G and new technologies. Indeed, the 5.4-inch model is expected to cost $ 649 in its 128GB variant of internal memory and 749 dollars in the 256GB one, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 "base" could be sold at 749 dollars (128GB) and 849 dollars (256GB).

Moving on to the other 6.1-inch model, or iPhone 12 Pro, the price should be around 999 dollars (128GB), 1099 dollars (256GB) and 1299 dollars (512GB). Finally, the costs of the 6.7-inch Pro Max variant should be $ 1099 (128GB), $ 1199 (256GB) and $ 1399 (512GB). Clearly, we are talking about prices referring to the US market, which may vary from country to country.

The costs could change little compared to the current ones: for example, the direct successor of the iPhone 11 would start from $ 749 instead of $ 699. But how would the Cupertino company keep prices low despite 5G? Well, according to the latest rumors, Apple is trying to use various "techniques" so as not to go too high with prices. Among these, there would be theabsence of mmWawe 5G connectivity in the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models.

This means that all variants of the iPhone 12 should support 5G, but the less expensive ones may not have the same connection speed (while remaining on more than good values ​​for most users). However, it is still too early to go unbalanced and surely the topic will go deeper as the months go by. We remind you that all the information reported in this article comes from rumor and leak. We therefore invite you to take them with due caution.