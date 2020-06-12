iPhone 12: the next devices would have just been registered by Apple

According to some information released by MySmartPrice and MacRumors, Apple would have registered nine alleged iPhone 12 models, still not marketed, in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and would be identified with the following models: A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408 and A2411.

Remaining on rumors, Apple will announce the iPhone 12 range later in the year and all devices will feature an OLED panel. The line-up should consist of a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models and one, the 6.7-inch Max variant. If on the 6.1 and 6.7-inch models we should see the implementation of a camera with a triple lens, on the 5.4 version and for the other 6.1-inch device, the probable successor of the iPhone 11 standard, we should find a double photographic sensor and a much lower price.

According to the new model numbers, it is possible that the A2176 and A2172 refer to the cheaper devices, while the other numbers should conceal the various versions of the higher-end devices. All smartphones are listed to be equipped with iOS 13. That’s not all, Apple has also registered a new Mac model with code A2330 and with macOS 10.15 Catalina on board.

It could be in all respects the long-awaited new generation iMac. We don’t know exactly if it could be the upgrade of the model currently on the market or a new 23-inch economy variant that could be announced in the second half of 2020. Most likely the next WWDC will be able to give us some more information about it, provided that it cannot become the occasion for the launch of the new product, albeit exclusively online.