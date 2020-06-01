iPhone 12, production unlocks: starting in July, launching in October?

A new report coming directly from the supply chain claims that Apple would finally unlock iPhone 12 production and that the launch of a model could take place in October, however one month later than the classic times of September.

The DigiTimes reports that the go-ahead for the production of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max would be scheduled for July, in the third quarter of 2020, with others who will follow suit.

The same newspaper claims that displays for this model will be made by LG rather than Samsung, a sign that evidently the Asian company has been able to provide Apple with all the necessary guarantees to ensure that it can meet the demand. LG in recent months, however, has worked hard to ensure that the production lines for OLED screens are able to reach the high standards required by Apple.

A few days ago another report published on the net had reported that the launch of iPhone 12 could only take place on Black Friday 2020. We obviously don’t know where the truth is, but we invite you to take the rumors with pliers as DigiTimes is not always is proven reliable on the Apple world. It seems, however, that the postponement hypothesis of the iPhone 12 has finally been removed.

