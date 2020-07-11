iPhone 12 Pro like iPad Pro: it will have 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of base memory

As we approach the presentation of iPhone 12, rumours continue to emerge about the next smartphone models of the Cupertino company. According to the popular leaker, LoveToDream on Twitter, I Pro models in the lineup will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, while “smooth” iPhone 12 will stop at 4 gigabytes.

This is a substantial increase since currently, Apple’s only other device based on the Series A SoCs with 6 gigabytes of RAM is the 2020 iPad Pro. Apple, therefore, intends to focus further on this aspect, probably also thanks to the increase in popularity recorded by mobile video games. The screens of the iPhone 12 Pro will obviously be larger than those of the basic models, and they are also suitable for professional uses with photo editing apps or that require more resources.

The rumour is in line with what Jon Prosser said a few weeks ago. The latter tipster, who has always been one of the most reliable on the Apple world, had also revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro will have 128 gigabytes of base memory.

According to rumours leaked a few hours ago, iPhone 12 could be more expensive than the iPhone 11. This increase is justified by the use of OLED screens on all models, which should represent the big news together with 5g support.