IPhone 12 Pro design leaks: smaller notch and iPhone 4 edges

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

IPhone 12 Pro design leaks: smaller notch and iPhone 4 edges

Important details about Apple's new terminals for this year have been known in recent days. Some iPhone 12 (Pro in this case) that will significantly modify the design that we have been enjoying Over the past three generations, those born in the heat of the September 2017 launch of the iPhone X.

The case is that the first clue of this new design appeared in a kind of mockups within an iOS 14 beta to which some media had access, and which showed three differentiating elements compared to the iPhone 11 Pro: on the one hand the presence of a smaller notch, on the other the camera, which houses a new sensor and finally the edges, that return to the past as if it were a tribute to the old iPhone 4, 4s, 5 and 5s.

First renders of the iPhone 12

All this information, and some other source, has served so that both Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro have launched to affirm that we are facing the design of this year's iPhone 12 Pro, the smartphones that could delay its launch until the months of October or November due to the coronavirus.

New iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

And as we have mentioned before, the most evident thing that we can verify with these 3D models is that the screen is winning the battle to the notch, which is getting smaller, surely, because Apple has managed to condense all the sensors in a smaller space that have to do with the proximity detector, the earpiece for calls and the famous Face ID.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro. "srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro.

It is strange, anyway, that Apple decides to dwarf this notch while figuring out how to remove it entirely, since it has become, over the last three years, a differentiating, characteristic and defining element of its terminals. Even so, We will have to consider this leak as good and think that they are going to follow this path.

The edges also undergo a major change because They return to the designs of 2010, when the iPhone 4 hit the market: They win straight lines (just 7.39 mm.) and leave behind the many years of rounded shapes that came in 2014 with the iPhone 6. Be that as it may, let's hope they don't repeat the antennagate mistake a decade ago, which forced Apple to give cases to all the owners of their phones before the monumental anger of Steve Jobs.

And finally the camera module that will hold three sensors like the current iPhone 11 Pro, but adding a fourth that will be called LiDAR, identical to the one released by the iPad Pro this year that will take care of making your augmented reality much more real and immersive. Do you like this new design?

