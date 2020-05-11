iPhone 12 Pro coming soon with 120Hz display, improved FaceID and super battery: the noises

After the iPhone 12 bomb leak released over the weekend, another video has arrived regarding the Pro version of Apple’s top of the range 2020 smartphone, theiPhone 12 Pro. The leaker Max Weinbach has published, obviously on the EverythingApplePro channel, some new information on the technical data sheet of the device.

According to what has been said, the users who choose to buy iPhone 12 Pro will enjoy “Pro Motion” technology of the display on the iPad Pro 2020, which allows the tablet (and therefore also the smartphone) to dynamically change the refresh rate of the panel between 60 and 120Hz. Clearly, this choice will also affect the battery.

In this regard, Weinbach claims that users will find one on the iPhone 12 Pro 4,400 mAh battery, significantly larger than the 3,969 mAh of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

News also from the photographic front: Weinbach points out that the iPhone 12 Pro will show off the Smart HDR functionality, to improve camera performance in low light conditions, to which will be added a 3x optical zoom. To make a comparison, on iPhone 11 the optical zoom stops at 2x.

New confirmations also on the presence of the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner, which will improve focus, but will also be particularly useful for augmented reality experiences.

Also interesting is the part of the report on the Face ID. Apparently Apple is working to make sure that the facial recognition system can unlock the device from multiple angles.