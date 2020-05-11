Monday, May 11, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

iPhone 12 Pro coming soon with 120Hz display, improved FaceID and super battery: the noises

By Brian Adam
5
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

A new 4K Apple TV could go on sale very, very soon

This is how some analysts reveal them. When those from Cupertino launched Apple TV in January 2007, nobody thought it...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After the iPhone 12 bomb leak released over the weekend, another video has arrived regarding the Pro version of Apple’s top of the range 2020 smartphone, theiPhone 12 Pro. The leaker Max Weinbach has published, obviously on the EverythingApplePro channel, some new information on the technical data sheet of the device.

According to what has been said, the users who choose to buy iPhone 12 Pro will enjoy “Pro Motion” technology of the display on the iPad Pro 2020, which allows the tablet (and therefore also the smartphone) to dynamically change the refresh rate of the panel between 60 and 120Hz. Clearly, this choice will also affect the battery.

In this regard, Weinbach claims that users will find one on the iPhone 12 Pro 4,400 mAh battery, significantly larger than the 3,969 mAh of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

News also from the photographic front: Weinbach points out that the iPhone 12 Pro will show off the Smart HDR functionality, to improve camera performance in low light conditions, to which will be added a 3x optical zoom. To make a comparison, on iPhone 11 the optical zoom stops at 2x.

New confirmations also on the presence of the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner, which will improve focus, but will also be particularly useful for augmented reality experiences.

Also interesting is the part of the report on the Face ID. Apparently Apple is working to make sure that the facial recognition system can unlock the device from multiple angles.

More Articles Like This

Torrent traffic shoots up in Europe and beats Netflix

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Confinement has triggered the internet traffic around the world. So much so, that streaming platforms have limited image quality by decreasing bitrate in the...
Read more

Happy Price Trony: the best TV discounts of the May 2020 flyer

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to tell yesterday, the new May 2020 Trony flyer, christened, is active Happy Price is valid until the 15th...
Read more

WhatsApp Web will let you make video conferences very soon, you know how?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The social network takes an important step in linking its services. If we look back and see everything Facebook has done since it bought WhatsApp...
Read more

Elgato HD60S + Review: the capture card to record in 4K

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The acquisition card Elgato HD60S + allows console players to capture gameplay footage in one native 4K resolution: a rather important turning point for...
Read more

Any computer manufactured before 2019 with this connection, in danger

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
When we think of malware or one vulnerability, we think that the failure may be in some software elements, such as a vulnerability present...
Read more

2020 iPhone 12s could have 120Hz displays, what does it mean?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Those of Cupertino look for higher image quality. Screens have always been Apple's weak point on their mobile devices. Although he wrapped them with bombastic...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Torrent traffic shoots up in Europe and beats Netflix

Confinement has triggered the internet traffic around the world. So much so, that streaming platforms have limited image quality...
Read more
Smart World

Happy Price Trony: the best TV discounts of the May 2020 flyer

Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to tell yesterday, the new May 2020 Trony flyer, christened, is active Happy Price is valid until the 15th...
Read more
Smart World

WhatsApp Web will let you make video conferences very soon, you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
The social network takes an important step in linking its services. If we look back and see everything Facebook has done since it bought WhatsApp...
Read more
Community

Great decline in medical exams since the start of Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
The number of people undergoing medical examinations has fallen significantly since the Covid-19 crisis. Many tests were canceled in April because of the coronary virus. For...
Read more
Smart World

Elgato HD60S + Review: the capture card to record in 4K

Brian Adam - 0
The acquisition card Elgato HD60S + allows console players to capture gameplay footage in one native 4K resolution: a rather important turning point for...
Read more
Latest news

Life could thrive on hydrogen-rich "alien" worlds, according to a study

Brian Adam - 0
Life, as we know it, needs a place very similar (if not equal) to Earth to exist. However, according to a new study, could...
Read more
Smart World

Any computer manufactured before 2019 with this connection, in danger

Brian Adam - 0
When we think of malware or one vulnerability, we think that the failure may be in some software elements, such as a vulnerability present...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY