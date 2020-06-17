MobileiphoneTech News
Updated:

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, first confirmations for 120Hz displays

By Brian Adam
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, first confirmations for 120Hz displays

New rumours about the next generation of iPhones. A few hours ago Ross Young published a list of smartphones on his official Twitter account, which also includes the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, which apparently will sport a 120Hz display.

The list, as we show below, includes all the smartphones launched on the market in 2020 that include panels with that refresh rate. To the various ROG Phone 2, Huawei Mate 40, OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro, there are also the two iPhone 12 models that Apple is likely to announce next fall.

The tweet was also commented by the reliable tipster Jon Prosser. The indiscretion is certainly not new as indiscretions of this type have emerged in recent months. If the rumour turns out to be true, iPhone 12 will likely continue to integrate a 60Hz display.

Some images of the iPhone 12 leaked earlier this week have confirmed the new design of the smartphone, which will most likely have thinner edges and will also partially resume the lines of the iPhone 4.

No information on the launch date and presentation, but in the past the Broadcom CEO has foreshadowed a possible delay due to the Coronavirus.

