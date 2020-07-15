MobileiphoneTech News
Updated:

iPhone 12: no charger? Apple could bet on the reinforced cable

By Brian Adam
6
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iPhone 12: no charger? Apple could bet on the reinforced cable

The days pass and the rumours on the iPhone 12 are getting more and more numerous. After the rumour about a possible presentation in September 2020, there is a rumour about the alleged sales package of the next Apple flagship. In particular, the Cupertino company could insert a reinforced cable.

In fact, according to what reported by 9to5Mac (the original source is the Chinese portal Chongdiantou), some leakers have leaked the first photos of this alleged Lightning to USB Type-C cable which should be included in the iPhone 12 box. In short, in case the rumours were confirmed, Apple would “cut” on one side to improve on the other. In any case, it must be said that a certain type of user does not seem to have taken the first rumour related to the possible absence of the charger in the package very well. By the way, EarPods may also be missing.

In any case, the appearance of these photos also suggests that Apple could continue on its way with the next generation of iPhones, by continuing to use a Lightning port rather than a USB Type-C, as was rumoured long ago. In short, rumours and leaks seem to go in a precise direction, but we remind you that for the moment nothing has been confirmed officially, so we invite you to take this information with due caution.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Creative SXFI Gamer Review: Super X-Fi technology for gamers

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam -
Creative brings Super X-Fi technology to the gaming field: an interesting solution for a certain type of gamer. After using the Super X-Fi technology (which...
Read more

OPPO unveils wireless charging at 65W and mini chargers, in addition to the 125W

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
During the "Flash Forward" event, held on the morning of today 15 July 2020, OPPO presented its press to the press new fast charging...
Read more

Apple tax rules in line with rules – European court

Apple Brian Adam -
The General Court of the European Union has ruled that this country did not provide illegal assistance to technology giant Apple and therefore the...
Read more

Google Maps will not need the GPS signal to know where you are

Apps Brian Adam -
Live View is one of those great innovations that came to Google Maps last year and, in short, it allowed us to go to...
Read more

This cute robot sloth began his mission of "infiltrating" into nature

Robotics Brian Adam -
Experts have been using robots for some time to silently observe nature. Thus, a group of scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology came...
Read more

Rights TV Serie A, the CEO of Sky: "without exclusives we return to 2015/16"

Football Brian Adam -
During the interview with Corriere Della Sera, the CEO of Sky not only confirmed the arrival of Disney + on Sky Go but he...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY