iPhone 12: no charger? Apple could bet on the reinforced cable

The days pass and the rumours on the iPhone 12 are getting more and more numerous. After the rumour about a possible presentation in September 2020, there is a rumour about the alleged sales package of the next Apple flagship. In particular, the Cupertino company could insert a reinforced cable.

In fact, according to what reported by 9to5Mac (the original source is the Chinese portal Chongdiantou), some leakers have leaked the first photos of this alleged Lightning to USB Type-C cable which should be included in the iPhone 12 box. In short, in case the rumours were confirmed, Apple would “cut” on one side to improve on the other. In any case, it must be said that a certain type of user does not seem to have taken the first rumour related to the possible absence of the charger in the package very well. By the way, EarPods may also be missing.

In any case, the appearance of these photos also suggests that Apple could continue on its way with the next generation of iPhones, by continuing to use a Lightning port rather than a USB Type-C, as was rumoured long ago. In short, rumours and leaks seem to go in a precise direction, but we remind you that for the moment nothing has been confirmed officially, so we invite you to take this information with due caution.