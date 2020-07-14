MobileiphoneTech News
iPhone 12, new information on availability: presentation in September?

By Brian Adam
iPhone 12, new information on availability: presentation in September?

A new Wedbush report returns to talk about launch window of the new iPhone 12. Apple’s supply chain is reportedly entering the normalization phase, and the Cupertino giant may unveil the new lineup during the classic September keynote.

What is not yet available is the launch date. THE new iPhone 12, in fact, apparently will not arrive in stores immediately, but the following month, in October.

This report goes against the trend of others recently published: just a few weeks ago another rumor claimed that iPhone 12 would be several months late, due to the Coronavirus pandemic which blocked the works for several months and prevented the engineers from being able to carry out inspections of the factories for the ritual checks.

Just the supply chain in fact still represents the biggest unknown hanging on the iPhone 12. This return to normal, however, according to Wedbush “puts Tim Cook and company in safety and will allow him to present the iPhone 5G in late September, with the arrival on the shelves scheduled for October“.

This morning some rumors focused on the batteries of the iPhone 12, which apparently should be smaller than the iPhone 11.

