iPhone 12, mockups on the net: the design is very similar to iPad Pro and iPhone 4

New information on iPhone 12, the new generation of Apple-branded smartphones that should see the light between autumn and year-end. Sonny Dickson on his official Twitter account has published some images of the mockup, which in fact confirm the rumours previously leaked about the design of the smartphones.

As you can see at the bottom, the lines are not only very similar to iPad Pro, but also to iPhone 4. The body is flat and the corners are much more rounded.

Dickson in the tweet warns users from the photo module on the smaller model and states that on the one with a 5.4-inch screen will have space for two rear lenses while on the 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants there should be three lenses. On the Pro Max model, however, the LiDAR sensor could also find space, like the one we had the opportunity to see at work on the new iPad Pro and which is suitable for augmented reality experiences.

As always, we invite you to take these rumours with the springs as they may not even be 100% accurate.

Some information published a few days ago indicates that iPhone 12 may not include the EarPods in the package, as Apple intends to push further on the AirPods. iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max instead should show off a 120Hz display.