iPhone 12 may support 4K video recording at 240fps

According to the latest leaks that appeared online, iPhone 12 could support not only the recording of 4K video at 60fps as on the iPhone 11 Pro but also of 4K video at 120fps and 240fps. These modes would appear in the iOS 14 beta system files and found by Twitter user PineLeaks.

The survey carried out with the EverythingApplePro YouTuber showed the public this interesting novelty that could give the competition a hard time. Should the iPhone 12 series guarantee the native support for recording in 4K at 120fps or 240fps even for the cheaper 490 Euro models, you would be faced with a very captivating generation of iPhones.

The Twitter thread also says that these ways of registering should remain limited to slow-motion videos, but Apple fans online have already shown their interest in any case.

Even leaker Max Weinbach would have confirmed these rumours, adding that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models will be equipped with a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. These two smartphones will also be able to dynamically change from 60Hz to 120Hz to preserve the battery when possible.

However, there are still no effective confirmations both as regards 4K recording at 120fps and 240fps, and for ProMotion displays: In the first case it should be considered how to move against the competition, while in the second the testing phase has not yet been completed.

Finally, Weinbach added that Apple’s marketing campaign this year will be particularly focused on the features of the iPhone 12 series.