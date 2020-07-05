iPhone 12 may not have a 120Hz ProMotion display

Ross Young, the founder of DisplaySearch and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has denied one of the most interesting rumours about the new iPhone 12 Pro. Contrary to what was said by the renowned tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, according to him the Pro models of the next iPhone series they will not have a 120Hz ProMotion display.

The news comes directly from Young’s Twitter account, who would also have added that this screen will be present in the line of Apple-branded smartphones coming out in 2021. In this way, not only Ice Universe but also other respectable sources such as Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach would have been proven wrong.

According to Young, the choice would depend on the will of avoid excessive battery consumption or not by the device: with ProMotion displays at 120Hz without LTPO technology, in fact, there are fears not only of increasing consumption but also reducing battery longevity. Given Young’s experience in the industry, this additional noise may make sense.

Previous tipsters, however, had also mentioned the possibility to change the refresh rate directly from the settings of iOS 14, the new operating system for iPhone currently accessible in beta only to developers. The rumours, therefore, become increasingly confused and uncertain.

Among this information that leaked online, there is also talk of an improved photographic sector for the entire iPhone 12 line, with the possibility of recording 4K videos at 240fps.