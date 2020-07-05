iPhone 12 is delayed for several months: what happens with the launch?

Apple’s efforts seem to be in vain, which is doing everything possible to reduce as much as possible the delays accumulated with the production of iPhone 12 and linked to the health emergency of the Coronavirus. To report the news is the popular newspaper Nikkei speaks of “a few months late” on the roadmap.

Apple, however, would be doing everything to reduce the extension, but “some final assemblies of the iPhone could be postponed to the beginning of October, and further delays cannot be excluded because there are still many tests in progress and the final projects have not yet been finalized“.

In recent weeks the Cupertino company would have implemented a more aggressive strategy to avoid delays and put iPhone 12 users in the hands of the users as soon as possible.

In light of these rumours, Broadcom’s words about the launch of the iPhone 12, which a few weeks ago gave practically for sure the postponement of the iPhone 12 in the last quarter of the year and not in the third as happened in past years.

It remains to be understood what will happen with the presentations: rumours leaked in the last few days report that Apple would still intend to present the new smartphones in September, but the arrival in stores could slip between October and December. Meanwhile, other rumours have surfaced about the contents of the iPhone 12 package.