iPhone 12 in the new Navy Blue color is shown in a video concept

Among the many rumours surfaced on the iPhone 12, there is one according to which the next generation of smartphones could mark the debut of the new Blue Navy color. The guys from the ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel have tried to imagine it in a spectacular video concept that captures Apple’s presentation films.

As can be seen in the opening video, the accent on the Navy Blue colouring is placed only a couple of times, however enough to give us an idea of ​​how the rear body of the device could be, were in all probability the three cameras and the LiDAR sensor that Apple has already introduced in iPad Pro a few months ago.

The first rumours about Midnight Blue colouring (or Blue Navy emerged through XDA’s Max Weinbach, according to which Apple plans to launch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with the unprecedented body, taking up what was done last year with iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max that are available also in Midnight Green.

Some recently emerged rumours report that iPhone 12 could record videos in 4K at 240fps, but those that have made the most discussions concern the removal of the EarPods and the charger from the package, which could attract much criticism on American society.