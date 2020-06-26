iPhone 12 could arrive on the market at 490 Euros for the 4G version

The latest iPhone price drops showed Apple’s new strategy, or make Apple’s smartphones increasingly accessible and fewer status-symbols. According to the latest rumours about iPhone 12, this strategy will also be applied in the new series with a price equal to $ 549 or 490 Euros for the cheaper model.

This figure was disseminated by the Twitter user omegaleaks, who, however, is a new account, cannot be considered extremely reliable. THE $ 549 for the 5.4 “iPhone 12 4G however, they could be part of Apple’s future plans which, after launching iPhone SE 2020 for $ 399, could revive slightly higher figures for the main series.

Other rumours from Jon Prosser spoke of figures around $ 649 for the iPhone 12 with 5G support, which however remains an interesting price and capable of upsetting the market. Still, you think that the iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G-ready can start at $ 1,099. Lower numbers than the models offered by the main competition or Samsung, in particular the $ 1,399 of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The signal launched by Apple with iPhone SE 2020 was clear and for this reason, the aforementioned prices could also reflect reality. It will be interesting to see what other information will be disseminated from these sources, following also others related to the 20W charger for iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.