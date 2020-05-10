iPhone 12, 'bomb' leak: 5G and compact dimensions like iPhone 5?

Following the first rumors about the possible list price, back to talk about iPhone 12, the "basic variant" of the top of the range that Apple should launch later this year.

Well, according to what reported by SlashGear and Gizchina, the Cupertino company would be thinking of realizing a device with small dimensions, while remaining on a current design. Put simply, according to the leaker EverythingApplePro, Apple would like to aim to reduce the size of the smartphone by adopting a more "all-screen" design on the 5.4-inch model. According to some international sources, it could even reach dimensions similar to the iPhone 5 launched in 2012. For completeness, the leak speaks of the "basic variant" of the iPhone 12, so you can rest assured: if it is confirmed, the other devices will probably have however dimensions similar to those offered by today's market in terms of screens.

For the rest, the range of iPhone 12 smartphones, which could be announced in September 2020, should support 5G sub-6 GHz. However, according to the latest rumors, Apple would be looking for a method to not raise prices too much, "playing" with the various possibilities offered by this standard. Essentially, there are rumors about the absence of 5G mmWave connectivity in the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models.

Translated into practical terms: if the Cupertino company uses this "technique" so as not to raise prices too much, the two less expensive models of the iPhone 12 may not have the same efficiency, in terms of 5G, as the 5 variants, 8 and 6.7 inches. For the moment it is only rumors and, as you can guess, there is also discordant information online. We'll see: this year we could see some beautiful ones in the Apple house.