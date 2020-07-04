iPhone 12, Apple aims to improve the camera: it will have high-end lenses

Waiting to understand what will happen with the launch of iPhone 12, especially in light of the accumulated delays, the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new research note has focused on a photographic sector that users will find in the new generation of smartphones from the Cupertino company.

Kuo claims that the engineers would aim to further improve the quality of the photos taken by the iPhone, and says that Largan will supply premium photo lenses to Apple already in mid-July, lagging behind what happened in past years. The analyst overall says that production would be delayed by 4-6 weeks, and will drop the peak of shipments between September and November, compared to the classic roadmap in which it was expected between August and October. This further delay is likely to be related to the global health crisis, but apparently the official announcement of the iPhone 12 should, however, arrive in September, with launch scheduled between October and November.

The most interesting aspect of the note, however, is undoubtedly represented by the part in which it speaks of the high-end lens that will be used in the iPhone 12, which however does not go down in the technical specifications. Previously, however, he had claimed that the 6.7-inch model is expected the use of larger sensors capable of absorbing more light. In this regard, a few days ago the rumour emerged that iPhone 12 could record videos in 4K at 240fps.