Monday, May 11, 2020
Techology
Updated:

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2: will this be the right year to change GPUs?

The current generation of video cards has split the market in two. On the one hand, there is NVIDIA,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets of the iPhone 12 lineup. According to what has been said, the Cupertino giant should bring two iPhone 12 and as many Pro versions to the market.

According to Prosser, the "smooth" variants will be implemented 5.4 and 6.1 inch OLED screens, assembled by BOE, while on the Pro models there will be space for 6.1 and 6.7 inch panels, obviously OLED, produced by Samsung and with a color depth of 10 bits.

On the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple would have decided to implement 6 gigabytes of RAM, against the 4GB of the iPhone 12.

News also from the front of the body: for iPhone 12 Pro Apple would have chosen a stainless steel body, compared to the aluminum of the other two models.

On a photographic level, on the iPhone 12 Pro there will be a four-element module: in fact, the three of last year in all probability the LiDAR sensor will be added which we have seen in the iPad Pro 12. The lower-end models, however, will continue to show off two lenses.

Confirmations also for the new A14 processor, and the 5G support for all four iPhones 12. Prosser does not talk about the possible scaling of the notch, let alone the fingerprint sensor implemented under the screen, on which Apple has been secretly working for some time but which obviously should not see the light this year.

So let's get to the prices:

  • iPhone 12 (5.4 inches): 649 Dollars (128GB) – 749 Dollars (256GB);
  • iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches): 749 Dollars (128GB) – 849 Dollars (256GB);
  • iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches): 999 Dollars (128GB) – 1,099 Dollars (256GB) – 1,299 Dollars (512GB);
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): $ 1,099 (128GB) – $ 1,199 (256GB) – $ 1,399 (512GB).

Obviously the prices in question refer to the American market, and may vary from country to country depending on the tax systems.

This morning we had reported on these pages another report concerning the display and the FaceID of the iPhone 12.

More Articles Like This

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

Techology Brian Adam - 0
On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to orbit Earth. By EuroXlive Quetzal-1, the first...
Read more

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Techology Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R...
Read more

Google Meet is now free and can be accessed from any email account

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The daily use of the platform has grown 30 times since January 2020. By EuroXlive Considering the importance of physical isolation at this time and the...
Read more

Set Face ID so it doesn't turn off the screen light when you look at it

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The mobile will stay active while you are using it. It is not a function that is too new since some Android phones had...
Read more

Strategic data analysis, a strategic role within organizations

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The director of analysis or data management has a great influence on business decision-making. The professional in data analysis, Chief Analytics Officer (CAO) or also...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

AMCHAM and AED team up to bring Costa Rica back to Costa Ricans abroad

Public-private partnerships are key not only to address this pandemic but also to move Costa Rica forward. By EuroXlive Due...
Read more
Techology

The first Guatemalan satellite will be released into space

Brian Adam - 0
On Tuesday, April 28, Quetzal-1 will be released into space from the International Space Station and will begin to orbit Earth. By EuroXlive Quetzal-1, the first...
Read more
Techology

Hospitals: one of the main targets of cyber attacks

Brian Adam - 0
These are the reasons why hospitals and healthcare facilities are an attractive target for cybercriminals. By EuroXlive Hospitals, as well as organizations and companies linked to...
Read more
Techology

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Brian Adam - 0
Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets...
Read more
Community

Slight reduction in Covid-19 unemployment payment

Brian Adam - 0
The Covid-19 unemployment payment has declined slightly. This is the first time since it was approved on March 16th. 598,000 are in receipt of the €...
Read more
Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi's ambition and courage

Brian Adam - 0
In keeping with the Norse apocalypse whose name it bears, Thor: Ragnarok was a real movie earthquake for fans of the God of Thunder...
Read more
Corona Virus

Apple will begin reopening its physical stores in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31. By AFP Apple will reopen its physical stores next week in some states...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY