iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: possible technical specifications and prices on the net!

Bomb report published by the popular leaker Jon Prosser, who in a video published a few minutes ago spread the alleged complete data sheets of the iPhone 12 lineup. According to what has been said, the Cupertino giant should bring two iPhone 12 and as many Pro versions to the market.

According to Prosser, the "smooth" variants will be implemented 5.4 and 6.1 inch OLED screens, assembled by BOE, while on the Pro models there will be space for 6.1 and 6.7 inch panels, obviously OLED, produced by Samsung and with a color depth of 10 bits.

On the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple would have decided to implement 6 gigabytes of RAM, against the 4GB of the iPhone 12.

News also from the front of the body: for iPhone 12 Pro Apple would have chosen a stainless steel body, compared to the aluminum of the other two models.

On a photographic level, on the iPhone 12 Pro there will be a four-element module: in fact, the three of last year in all probability the LiDAR sensor will be added which we have seen in the iPad Pro 12. The lower-end models, however, will continue to show off two lenses.

Confirmations also for the new A14 processor, and the 5G support for all four iPhones 12. Prosser does not talk about the possible scaling of the notch, let alone the fingerprint sensor implemented under the screen, on which Apple has been secretly working for some time but which obviously should not see the light this year.

So let's get to the prices:

iPhone 12 (5.4 inches) : 649 Dollars (128GB) – 749 Dollars (256GB);

: 649 Dollars (128GB) – 749 Dollars (256GB); iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches) : 749 Dollars (128GB) – 849 Dollars (256GB);

: 749 Dollars (128GB) – 849 Dollars (256GB); iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches) : 999 Dollars (128GB) – 1,099 Dollars (256GB) – 1,299 Dollars (512GB);

: 999 Dollars (128GB) – 1,099 Dollars (256GB) – 1,299 Dollars (512GB); iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): $ 1,099 (128GB) – $ 1,199 (256GB) – $ 1,399 (512GB).

Obviously the prices in question refer to the American market, and may vary from country to country depending on the tax systems.

This morning we had reported on these pages another report concerning the display and the FaceID of the iPhone 12.