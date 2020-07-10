iPhone 12: a new video shows the design of the four models

The update YouTube channel has released a movie showing I model of the three variants of the iPhone 12 that Apple is expected to launch later this year. Obviously it is not about real iPhones, but of the non-functioning dummy that is used by the manufacturers of houses to design the cases close to the launch.

However, we need to take a close look at the design of the different variants. Apple should, in fact, present a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model, two 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch one. On an aesthetic level, the rumours that emerged previously are practically confirmed: the new generation of smartphones made in Apple will broadly resume the design of iPhone 4 and iPad Pro, and the main novelties will be represented by 5G support and the presence of OLED screens across the board.

The video partially confirms the previous reports, especially on 5.4-inch iPhone 12 which should be a middle ground, in terms of size, between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 8, while the iPhone 12 from 6.1 will be placed between the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max. Finally, the 6.7-inch model it should be “slightly higher than the iPhone 12 Pro Max“.

Generally, The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 turns out to be smaller than the iPhone SE2 despite the larger display: this is possible thanks to a reduction of the frames and the absence of the Home button.

However, the design of the rear photographic module and the Face ID does not seem to be definitive, but these are aspects that do not affect the houses in any way.

Some rumours that emerged earlier talked about the possible absence of the ProMotion display at 90Hz from the iPhone 12.