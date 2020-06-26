iPhone 12, 20W USB-C charger for Pro and Pro Max models?

While waiting for the future iPhone 12 series, the leaks are not lacking. While the latest rumours were about 120Hz displays for the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models, now the presence of an Apple-branded 20W charger in the box.

Compared to the previous series, where the charger was an 18W USB-C, the increase is slight but still interesting. The confirmation would have come from MySmartPrice thanks to a card that appeared in a Norwegian database. The charger, as can be understood from the leaked image, was officially registered with the code A2247 and it would still be USB-C. This would disprove other earlier rumours due to reports published by the Taiwanese manufacturer Longwell.

Not all smartphones in the iPhone 12 series will be equipped with this charger, but only the more expensive 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models, as was done in 2019 with the iPhone 11 and the two 5W chargers for the cheaper and 18W phones. A choice most likely given by the desire to offer a more interesting product at higher price ranges, also considering the production costs.

Other sources on Twitter such as user Jioriku added that they could also be seen as larger batteries without mentioning technical specifications. They are therefore dubious information but to be taken into consideration, as well as for the first leaks and renders.