iPad looks at gaming: iPadOS 14 will allow you to use mouse and keyboard to play

As happened in previous years, in the hours following the presentation of the new Apple operating systems, new information emerged on the new features included within them, even those not shown on the virtual stage of the Apple Park. It is the case of the new iPadOS 14 which apparently will allow you to use mouse and keyboard to play.

For some years now, iPad has been making it possible to use the keyboard and mouse, but before this it was not possible to do so during gaming sessions. With the new release, however, Apple has decided to put another patch to the (increasingly thin) gap between your tablet and computer, and in fact has enabled the possibility.

The novelty will initially concern mainly the video game developers, who for their part will have to activate the option, but we are sure that many will do it. A decision of this type was widely around the corner as already since last year Apple has started to focus decisively on gaming, even with the launch of the Apple Arcade platform.

The new iPadOS 14 will arrive on a wide range of iPads, as unveiled by Apple through the official documentation made available to developers within hours of the presentation. Among the main new features of the new operating system we find the arrival of widgets and especially “Scrabble” for Apple Pencil.