IOS bug is asking users to install hundreds of updates for the Apps

In the past few hours many users have had to contend with a annoying iOS bug. By opening the App Store, in fact, many found themselves faced with a very large list of updates for applications. Scrolling down the screen, however, it turned out that many of these had already been installed previously.

Several packages bear the launch date 10 days ago, and the writer has also run into the same problem. On the web, however, there are reports of people who have found themselves in front of a list of over 100 updates for the apps to be installed.

At the moment, no announcements have been made by Apple, but according to the MacRumors blog the bug may be related to the problem that prevents some from launching certain apps, and which forced many to uninstall and reinstall all apps.

The same site reports that it may be a bug related to expired certificates or credentials related to application sharing, which would have forced the Cupertino giant to release updates again to include the latest certificates on any app.

In our case, we downloaded all the updates, without encountering any type of problem: at the end of the procedures, the apps started regularly.

Let us know through the comments if it happened to you or not. Over the weekend, another bug was found in the new iOS 13.5 released last week, which asks users to pay for YouTube.