Tech NewsAppsMobileiphoneTech Giants
Updated:

IOS bug is asking users to install hundreds of updates for the Apps

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

IOS bug is asking users to install hundreds of updates for the Apps

In the past few hours many users have had to contend with a annoying iOS bug. By opening the App Store, in fact, many found themselves faced with a very large list of updates for applications. Scrolling down the screen, however, it turned out that many of these had already been installed previously.

Several packages bear the launch date 10 days ago, and the writer has also run into the same problem. On the web, however, there are reports of people who have found themselves in front of a list of over 100 updates for the apps to be installed.

At the moment, no announcements have been made by Apple, but according to the MacRumors blog the bug may be related to the problem that prevents some from launching certain apps, and which forced many to uninstall and reinstall all apps.

The same site reports that it may be a bug related to expired certificates or credentials related to application sharing, which would have forced the Cupertino giant to release updates again to include the latest certificates on any app.

In our case, we downloaded all the updates, without encountering any type of problem: at the end of the procedures, the apps started regularly.

Let us know through the comments if it happened to you or not. Over the weekend, another bug was found in the new iOS 13.5 released last week, which asks users to pay for YouTube.

More Articles Like This

The 3DS Citra emulator comes to Android officially: you can now download it from Google Play

Apps Brian Adam - 0
One of the best-known 3DS emulators has just officially made the leap to Android: Citra has landed on the Google Play Store,...
Read more

New details about WhatsApp QRs and password backups

Apps Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp seems to be preparing some important news that, despite being shown quite frequently in beta versions of both iOS and Android, are reluctant...
Read more

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to its first smart watch. The...
Read more

This will prevent Windows Defender in Windows 10 2004 from installing unwanted applications

Microsoft Brian Adam - 0
We are very close to see how Microsoft releases the May update for Windows 10. The Microsoft operating system is preparing for the first...
Read more

Experience the best technology with the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S

Android Brian Adam - 0
We present you the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S from Motorola, without a doubt smartphones that you will want to have. Already...
Read more

MediaWorld, here is the Mega Discount on Apple iPhone Xs: over 450 euros less

Android Brian Adam - 0
Following the discount on the 55-inch Panasonic TV, MediaWorld continues the "Mega Discounts" initiative, which offers offers on various types of devices. Among the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

IOS bug is asking users to install hundreds of updates for the Apps

In the past few hours many users have had to contend with a annoying iOS bug. By opening the...
Read more
Apps

The 3DS Citra emulator comes to Android officially: you can now download it from Google Play

Brian Adam - 0
One of the best-known 3DS emulators has just officially made the leap to Android: Citra has landed on the Google Play Store,...
Read more
Apps

New details about WhatsApp QRs and password backups

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp seems to be preparing some important news that, despite being shown quite frequently in beta versions of both iOS and Android, are reluctant...
Read more
Electronics

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to its first smart watch. The...
Read more
Corona Virus

Let's transcend as consumers and put SMEs first

Brian Adam - 0
As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine. By Diego Benitez, director of Empodérate Currently, there are many...
Read more
Microsoft

This will prevent Windows Defender in Windows 10 2004 from installing unwanted applications

Brian Adam - 0
We are very close to see how Microsoft releases the May update for Windows 10. The Microsoft operating system is preparing for the first...
Read more
Android

Experience the best technology with the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S

Brian Adam - 0
We present you the new Moto G8 Power and Moto E6S from Motorola, without a doubt smartphones that you will want to have. Already...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY