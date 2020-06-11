iOS 14 will allow you to record all your calls from your mobile, do you know how?

Since many years most Android phones have landed in stores with features to record calls, which could help us in the event of a dispute over a purchased product that is not as it was sold to us, or to have proof that what we were promised with a service we never got to enjoy.

Now, it must be said that recording the calls we receive, or make, with the smartphone is subject to an obligation on our part such as to notify the other person that we are recording it. And it is important to take it into account because it must be recorded in that audio file that both parties are aware of this point.

However, if you had an iPhone, you couldn’t do that call recording with any iOS app since that kind of thing doesn’t seem to have ever interested Apple … until now. It has been thanks to the leak of the iOS 14 beta that we have learned that the next version of the Cupertino operating system will allow us to record all the incoming and outgoing calls from our phone.

Even the Facetime ones

The new function, which you have right here below a cutout of the screen of the settings that configure it, will let us record all the communications that we carry out from the terminal, which obliges us to an all or nothing very little use because, unless we are spies, nobody needs to have a record of everything that speaks to everyone at all hours.

ITHome

As you can see, we will not only have a switch to activate or deactivate this recording of calls, but Apple takes the opportunity to remind us of our responsibility when using this function: “You acknowledge and agree that it is your responsibility to notify all parties to the call being recorded and agree that you will comply with all applicable laws in the jurisdiction regarding call recording while Audio Call Recording is enabled ”

No further details of this new feature of iOS 14 have come out, so is on the air if before starting a call we can avoid recording something that we don’t want even if we have this function active. What seems to be in no doubt is that it will be one of the novelties that could be revealed to us at the digital WWDC that will begin on June 22.