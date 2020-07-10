iOS 14 will allow you to pay with Apple Pay via QR codes

iOS 14 is Apple’s new operating system currently available in beta. The latest version released by the Apple presents many small changes and a particularly interesting novelty. As discovered by 9to5Mac, a function has appeared in the Wallet app that will allow you to pay via QR codes and barcodes using Apple Pay.

The feature is hidden, most likely because there is still a lot of work to be done before actually making it available. However, it is now essential given that more and more transactions are concluded directly with your smartphone for reasons of convenience. This is why it is believed that it will still be present in the next beta until the official release.

How payment by code works? Users will be able to generate a QR code or bar code from the special application on the iPhone, and then show it to those in charge of completing the transaction. The main benefit of this feature is that it does not need NFC and requires manual input in every step. Its operation is also expected even with third-party apps, as shown by some strings of code.

The feature had not been presented at WWDC 2020 and is not yet fully functional, so it will still take a long time before seeing it in action.

Among the various other innovations present in the iOS 14 beta there is also the already known possibility of seeing which apps copy the clipboard, a feature that has particularly affected Reddit, LinkedIn and the Chinese social network TikTok.