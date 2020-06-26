iOS 14 shows the apps that copy the clipboard, among them there is TikTok

On iOS 14, already accessible with the beta, a feature has arrived that warns users in case they are their applications with access to the clipboard. Those who have already installed the beta of the new Apple operating system to test it have already seen how effective it is thanks to TikTok.

The Chinese social network would seem to check what the user writes very often, as can be seen from Jeremy Burge’s tweet. This news has shocked many people by giving rise doubts and controversies regarding the protection of privacy. The European Union also recently started investigating the processing of data on TikTok.

TO The Telegraph, TikTok responded to the complaints stating that these notifications are caused by “A feature created to identify spam. We have already thought about updating the app by removing this function to eliminate any doubts. TikTok cares about the protection of user privacy and maximum transparency “.

However, this update was expected in March, when developers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk had already shown how several applications including TikTok, Starbucks and Call of Duty Mobile read users’ clipboards. The update will be available shortly on the App Store, but it is not known if it will also arrive on the Play Store for Android devices.