iOS 14, Reddit and LinkedIn also copy the clipboard as TikTok

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iOS 14, Reddit and LinkedIn also copy the clipboard as TikTok

An iOS 14 feature showed how several applications continue to copy users’ clipboards, raising many doubts about how apps protect their privacy. TikTok was the first to be caught in fragrant and immediately raised many controversies. Recent tests, however, have revealed that Reddit and LinkedIn have the same problem.

Following the first reports on social media, especially on Twitter thanks to the post by DonCubed, Reddit was immediately activated to quickly release an update avoiding a flood of controversy that could worsen the company’s reputation as happened with TikTok.

TO The Verge a company spokesman said that the part of the code concerned “Check the copied URLs and suggest titles for a possible post based on the link text. This does not involve sending the copied text to third parties. We have removed this code string and will release the update on July 14th “.

So good news has already arrived from the robot social network, but also from the other interesting application, LinkedIn. The same confirmations came from the social network for workers and companies: the app copies the contents of the clipboards in the same way, but from the next update it will never happen again.

Via Twitter, Erran Berger replied to DonCubed stating that the copied text is not sent to third-parties nor does it remain on their servers. However, the company told ZDNet that this problem was a “bug”, therefore there is still some ambiguity about it.

In any case, thanks to the beta of iOS 14, user privacy will now be increasingly protected, publicly showing problems like this to allow you to fix them quickly.

