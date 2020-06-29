iOS 14 is OFFICIAL: New SIRI, screen redesign, widgets and more!

The new version of Apple’s operating system for iPhone was presented at WWDC 2020. Discover the main functions of iOS 14.

The WWDC 2O20 has officially presented the iOS 14, the new version of the operating system Apple for the iPhone, which has among its surprises a redesign of widgets on the home screen. Keep reading to discover more news.

Devices compatible with iOS 14

The list of devices compatible with the new operating system is almost the same as that of iOS 13, since it is included from the iPhone 6s to the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which you can buy at Telcel Online Store and enjoy # LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Main news of iOS 14

The new iOS 14 presents interesting features, here we list the ones that have caught the most attention:

1. New Siri

Siri will display new responses, content sources and interaction with other apps. It will no longer appear in full screen, if not in a small circle at the bottom of the screen. Apple has mentioned that its responses will now be up to 20 times faster.

2. App Library

This function will allow you to have screens for groups of apps, the most novel thing is that it can be hidden automatically and customized to your liking.

3. Widgets

For the first time, they can be taken to the home screen and mixed with apps. You can create them from the same app or drag them from a notification, choose the size and the information displayed.

4. Picture in Picture (Floating windows)

These are the floating video windows that you can adjust in size and have anywhere on the screen, regardless of whether you have other open apps.

5. iMessage

Now you can create groups, directly mention contacts, make conversation threads and receive suggestions from friends.

6. New emojis

iOS 14 will arrive with new emojis with more accessories, reactions and clothes to customize.

7. Maps

Apple Maps integrate bicycle routes and information on charging points for electric cars.

8. CarKey

Your iPhone will serve as a ‘CarKey’ electronic key to open a car with CarPlay, without using a physical key.

9. App Clips

This App Store tool will help you discover new apps, for example restaurants, hotels and more.

So far all the news has been captivating and more are expected to be announced soon, iOS 14 will officially arrive this fall.

What is the function that you liked the most and that you already want to have on your device?