iOS 14, Instagram always records audio and video: bug or privacy alert?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iOS 14, Instagram always records audio and video: bug or privacy alert?

The latest beta version of iOS 14 released to the public showed unusual activities from Instagram. On Twitter, the user KevDoy reported that the app would record both user video and audio while using Facebook’s social network, even when you don’t intentionally take photos or voice messages.

This is not the first case in which the iOS 14 beta “catches” an application in unusual behaviours: the first programs to suspect beta testers were TikTok, Reddit and LinkedIn, who continuously copied the contents of the user’s clipboard without his knowledge. It was a new feature of iOS 14 to report the problem, raising many doubts as well as controversy regarding the protection of privacy.

Again online the rumour spread quickly and an Instagram spokesman communicated to The Verge that it is a simple bug and will be removed with the next update: “We access the camera when the user asks us – for example when he switches from the Feed to the Camera. We have discovered and are solving this bug in the iOS 14 beta which incorrectly indicates the continuous activity of the camera. In fact, we don’t have access to the camera and we don’t record any videos. “

The iOS 14 Public Beta 3 is also available in Italy: if you want to try it, just start the update via the path Settings> General> Software Update.

