iOS 14, Apple releases the Beta also public: here’s how to access

Until today 9 July 2020 it was possible to access the iOS 14 Beta only with a developer account, but now Apple has decided to give everyone the opportunity to try the new version of the operating system.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge and MacRumors, to test the Beta of iOS 14 on your iPhone (or that of iPadOS 14 on your iPad) it is necessary to enroll in the dedicated public program. After that, the portal will allow you to download a certificate and you can install the preliminary version of the OS on your device.

Compatible devices

In any case, we remind you of the list of devices compatible with iOS 14.

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone Xs;

iPhone Xs Max;

iPhone XR;

iPhone X;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 8 Plus;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 7 Plus;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 6s Plus;

iPhone SE (2016);

iPhone SE (2020);

iPod Touch (seventh generation).

How to download and install the public beta of iOS 14

We also leave you the following detailed procedure that we used to install iOS 14 on our iPhone, so that even the “less practical” can try this version.

Connect with Safari to the official Apple website from your iPhone; Click on the “Sign In“and log in with yours Apple ID; Read i terms and conditions and press the “Accept“; Do a backup of the smartphone, if it is your main one (it is a not yet stable build, which could lead to “headaches” in daily use), and, only after that, tap on the link “enroll your iOS device“(present in chapter”Get Started“); Scroll down the page and first press the “Download profile“and then on that”Allow“, also tapping on”Close“to remove the window; Go to the Settings and tap on the voice “Profile downloaded“. Click on “Install“and enter any security codes (e.g. iPhone PIN); Tap on “end“and go to”Software update” give her Settings. At this point, your device will find the update and just press on the item “Download and install“to update like any other common OTA update.

Perfect, now you know how to install public Beta 2 on your iPhone. For more details on main changes introduced, we advise you to consult the announcement of iOS 14.