Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobile
Updated:

iOS 14, Apple releases the Beta also public: here’s how to access

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iOS 14, Apple releases the Beta also public in Italy: here's how to access

Until today 9 July 2020 it was possible to access the iOS 14 Beta only with a developer account, but now Apple has decided to give everyone the opportunity to try the new version of the operating system.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge and MacRumors, to test the Beta of iOS 14 on your iPhone (or that of iPadOS 14 on your iPad) it is necessary to enroll in the dedicated public program. After that, the portal will allow you to download a certificate and you can install the preliminary version of the OS on your device.

Compatible devices

In any case, we remind you of the list of devices compatible with iOS 14.

  • iPhone 11;
  • iPhone 11 Pro;
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max;
  • iPhone Xs;
  • iPhone Xs Max;
  • iPhone XR;
  • iPhone X;
  • iPhone 8;
  • iPhone 8 Plus;
  • iPhone 7;
  • iPhone 7 Plus;
  • iPhone 6s;
  • iPhone 6s Plus;
  • iPhone SE (2016);
  • iPhone SE (2020);
  • iPod Touch (seventh generation).

How to download and install the public beta of iOS 14

We also leave you the following detailed procedure that we used to install iOS 14 on our iPhone, so that even the “less practical” can try this version.

  1. Connect with Safari to the official Apple website from your iPhone;
  2. Click on the “Sign In“and log in with yours Apple ID;
  3. Read i terms and conditions and press the “Accept“;
  4. Do a backup of the smartphone, if it is your main one (it is a not yet stable build, which could lead to “headaches” in daily use), and, only after that, tap on the link “enroll your iOS device“(present in chapter”Get Started“);
  5. Scroll down the page and first press the “Download profile“and then on that”Allow“, also tapping on”Close“to remove the window;
  6. Go to the Settings and tap on the voice “Profile downloaded“.
  7. Click on “Install“and enter any security codes (e.g. iPhone PIN);
  8. Tap on “end“and go to”Software update” give her Settings.
  9. At this point, your device will find the update and just press on the item “Download and install“to update like any other common OTA update.

Perfect, now you know how to install public Beta 2 on your iPhone. For more details on main changes introduced, we advise you to consult the announcement of iOS 14.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Spotify now creates personalized playlists for your sports workouts

Apps Brian Adam -
After the arrival of Premium Duo also in Italy, Spotify has already thought of other functions and innovations that could please many users. Among...
Read more

TikTok has been accused of violating the privacy of underage users

Apps Brian Adam -
In the United States, TikTok is not doing well, between Donald Trump's will to ban the application from the country, Mike Pompeo's latest statements...
Read more

Alexa faces Google Assistant: can now be activated by voice in the app

Apps Brian Adam -
Alexa has an application to bring the assistant to almost any Android, there is also a method to change the Google Assistant launcher for...
Read more

Samsung, the next smartphones may arrive without a charger

Android Brian Adam -
At the end of June, a research note from Barclays revealed the possible lack of a smartphone wall charger in the packaging of the...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, after the images we now also have a video of it!

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is increasingly in the mouth of fans. Waiting for the Unpacked event officially announced by Samsung for August 5th,...
Read more

Microsoft Teams is preparing the August update: video calls will be less "boring" with Mode Together

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the Microsoft applications that have gained more strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing is Teams. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY