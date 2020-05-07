Thursday, May 7, 2020
iOS 14: All the news that could come to iPhone

By Brian Adam
For Manzana, It is important to renew and update your technology year after year and thus provide your users with the best experiences. This 2020 does not seem to be the exception, since recently what may be the new updates, functions or tools of the iOS 14, the next operating system of Manzana.

If you have an iPhone or iPad You will know how important everything is new in what the company works; as well as how amazing the new ones have been iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max that you can already find in Telcel Online Store and keep enjoying #euroXlive. And, if you want to get an idea of ​​what the iOS 14, Here we share the next updates:

Home screen settings menu

For the first time iOS 14 will allow you to give your own style to the home screen; add widgets that you use the most and locate them on the screen, as well as choose between different new wallpapers or that you can create, as happens in Android.

Widgets in the form of applications

This new tool will also be part of the home screen configuration mode; where functions such as weather, clock, WhatsApp or gallery can be added to the home screen in the form of shortcuts.

It should be noted that they will have a fixed size, they cannot be resized and their format will be gridded so as not to lose the style of the iPhone.

Wallpapers Collections

And finally, within the new functions of the configuration of the home screen, there will be the new collections of wallpapers for the screen; which will be divided into Classic Stripes, Earth & Moon and Flowers. As well as the possibility of creating your own, fully dynamic and intelligent, and they will all appear on the same screen as they currently do.

Augmented reality

The new iOS 14 will also include new Augmented Reality functions with the appearance of the so-called LiDAR sensor, which allows you to accurately take pictures with the help of the four incredible rear cameras and recreate those images in 3D dimensions. In addition, this Augmented Reality will also complement some other video game applications, design and even on the home screen.

All this information is expected to be confirmed in the next Apple WWDC, which will occur in the month of June as every year; with news, technological advances and the revelation of everything Manzana is working for his iOS 14 and welcome you to the most renewed operating system. And tell us, which of these new features has surprised you the most?

