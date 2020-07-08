Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News
iOS 13.5.1, users complain about battery problems: is Apple Music’s fault?

By Brian Adam
iOS 13.5.1, users complain about battery problems: is Apple Music's fault?

The list of users complaining is growing drastic reduction in battery life following the installation of iOS 13.5.1. Apparently the culprit would be Apple Music, which as we show in the screenshot below would be responsible for 53% of the energy absorption due to the background activities.

Some users had complained about this strange problem even before the release of iOS 13.5.1, and several reports even date back to April. However, the problem worsened with the launch of last month’s update.

MacRumors reports that hundreds of users, both on old and new devices but updated to iOS 13.5.1, “are complaining of rapid battery drain even when the Apple Music app is not in use. In some cases, the background activity would remain active for several hours every day, even if it is not used for a week or even if it has never been opened“.

In some reports, it even reads that Apple Music would be responsible for over half of the battery consumption, even when not in use. Some tried to force-stop the app, restart the smartphone, and turn off background updates and access to mobile data, while others even went further by restoring the smartphone.

Are you also complaining about the same problem? Let us know in the comments.

