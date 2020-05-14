Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading.

Children usually get tired of reading very quickly, so it is very important to inculcate the habit of reading in children from an early age. Google, the uncrowned king of the Internet world, also realized this need and introduced a new application "Read Along" to make the current lockdown useful for students.

Corona virus is causing lockdowns around the world, educational institutions are closed and students are confined to the home, so the use of the Internet has increased, so Google has introduced this app to attract children to study.

The special thing about this app is that it also helps children in other countries to learn English. In India, the app was introduced as Bolo, but after Hindi and English, it is now available in nine languages, including Urdu.

Initially introduced for children between the ages of 5 and 12, the app also includes a device that not only repeats children's readings but also spells correctly.

Another feature of this app, which is useful in 180 countries around the world, is that it can be used offline after installation. In this way, children can not only learn English during the lockdown game but also increase their 'reading skills'.