Introducing a new type of SSD that promises to store (minimum) 50TB in each drive

Storage in the cloud and servers in general increasingly require greater and better-performing storage. There are options and options for this, but generally, you must deal with the current limits for SSDs, which are around 8TB per drive. Kioxia, formerly under the name of Toshiba Memory, proposes a new SSD format that avoids these limits and promises storages of at least 50TB.

The idea has been presented at the VLSI Symposium 2020 in recent weeks and is currently not a product that has come true. In other words, we will have to wait to see how it evolves to know if it will be feasible and reality in the coming years. That said, it does not detract from the idea and it is certainly most interesting.

Directly on a wafer and designed for servers

To make such a leap in capacity, what Kioxia proposes is skip many of the steps in producing and using current SSDs. This improves performance and storage while reducing costs.

Currently, the production of an SSD begins with the manufacture of 3D NAND technology on wafers that are later divided, integrated with chips and given the shape of an SSD card that reaches the final consumer. Kioxia wants from the passage of the wafer it is shipped directly to the final consumer (in this case companies and servers).

This change means removing the intermediate steps but also offering much larger units in size after all, they are complete wafers. With this and taking into account current NAND technology, the company hopes to create SSD storage units that allow at least 50 TB each. They indicate that it would also avoid the chip limit and drivers current that is implemented in SSDs.

Obviously this new type of SSD we would not see on a computer for normal and current consumption. Kioxia raises her use for data centres and servers, where there is enough space and high performance and storage is required.