Interview with Giampiero Savorelli of HP, from the lockdown to the notebook market

Italy is now emerging from the most difficult period of its post-war history, that of the Coronavirus, of the blockade of productive activities and the limitations of personal freedoms. The last two are now waning, the virus has not yet disappeared. This has determined many changes in the habits of Italians, many of whom had to adapt to work from home. But how to do it without the right tools? Especially in some areas of work, for example, we think of creators, powerful and reliable computers are needed to perform certain activities in the best way, but not everyone has one available outside the office.

A complex situation, especially in a country like ours, which he never really married the philosophy of home working. We talked about it with Giampiero SavorelliHP’s Personal Systems Southern Europe Category Director, who explained better the current situation of the notebook market in Italy and the new trends that came to the fore with the outbreak of the pandemic.

1: How big is the creator market today?

Giampiero Savorelli: the creator market is new, HP has been following it for about a year, it is a sector that is growing a lot and is also linked to the evolution of mobile devices, such as notebooks and mobile workstations, which are increasingly powerful and have made heavy applications can also be used on devices of this type.

It is a market dedicated to specific users, such as engineering companies, architects, it is difficult to estimate in terms of potential size, from the surveys we have recently made it represents about 30% of the workstation market. It is an estimate because you have to understand too what is the definition of the creator. The products we recently announced are aimed at different markets as a type of customer. HP Envy 15 is a typical consumer product, the HP ZBook Create are professional products, real workstations, this makes it clear how the creator market is a bit mainstream.

Creatives can be identified in that 30% of the workstation market but it is probably a much wider sector, it is not easy to evaluate it because anyone can compare an Envy 15 and create content, now the power available to mobile devices can make anyone a creator if you have the right creativity, passion and time.

The potential customers are different, we go from the engineer to the architect, up to the gamers. It is a market that straddles the high-end consumer and professional markets. As HP we are very interested in this market, both from the point of view of product innovation and in terms of communication of these products.

2: In the last period, companies have been focusing more and more on creators, we have seen it in sector fairs, where these products have been presented in large quantities. It seems that the interest of the producers is increasingly focused in this area rather than on gaming, which was previously the most popular. Is the gaming notebook market slowing down a bit or is there simply more interest in creative products right now?

Giampiero Savorelli: For us, the gaming market is absolutely a priority within the consumer world, together with premium products and thinner, lighter and more beautiful notebooks, such as the Specter series. The gaming market is actually still growing, there are important investments. We like HP have a brand, Omen, which identifies our gaming products from the point of view of the characteristics it must have, from the keyboard to the heat dissipation system.

But within the measurements that are made, many of the NVIDIA graphics card products fall under the definition of gaming notebooks. It is a market where, more and more, the user buys a notebook like the Envy 15, which does not look like a gaming notebook, but has similar performances.

There’s a bit of this kind of an overlap, as HP is still pushing a lot on gaming, we also have the Pavilion Gaming line, more mid-range, up to the high one with the Omen, which has very high performance, being devices designed specifically to play. Like HP, among the priorities that we have, gaming remains among the most important, for the technology behind it and for the higher value than the average of the PCs that are sold.

3: How much do you think the lockdown related to Coronavirus can increase the sales of mobile workstations? Today we work more and more from home, notebooks like the ones you have presented can be useful.

Giampiero Savorelli: It’s a broad story, the lockdown on the PC world has led to an acceleration, especially in the mobile field. This acceleration has mainly affected Italy, I also deal with France and Spain in my work, but in Italy it has mainly affected the notebook world.

This makes us understand how the speech of digital transformation, which has been talked about for at least 4-5 years if not more, of the office of the future and the possibility of working remotely, in reality, it had never been applied in our country, both by companies and by the consumer.

At this moment we see two types of dynamics. On the one hand, we have an acceleration in the demand for notebooks, both normal laptops and workstations, on the other, we have a growing demand for superior functionality. We have seen, above all from some customers but also in the consumer sector, demand for higher-end machines, because it has been realized that these are critical tools.

Working from home you need reliable products, with high autonomy, light, but above all designed to work in a group remotely, with dedicated buttons for initiating phone calls and video calls.

Another issue that HP has been pushing for years is that of security, a more professional and less consumer environment. Having a protected car is definitely a competitive advantage. In the office, we are protected by more advanced security systems, at home instead not and this can lead to problems that can compromise the use of the PC.

Services should not be forgotten. During this period, customers are purchasing higher levels of coverage, from the point of view of extended warranty. Working from home, assistance is essential, which is why we are offering support services available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, to ensure maximum reliability of our devices.

In Italy now also the world of education is increasingly interested in remote teaching. The government has allocated funds to support schools in this period of remote learning. This market is experiencing an acceleration never seen before in our country. We are also working a lot with our partners, such as Microsoft and Google, to bring solutions that start from devices dedicated to school to services.

In different schools all over the world, regardless of the situation, we have installed learning studio devices, with which to endure classes not only with PCs but also with printers, 3D printers, to give students new learning experience.

In summary, the markets that have accelerated during the lockdown are a notebook, mobile workstation and education.

4: Still speaking of the lockdown, how come in Italy, after about two weeks from the start of the quarantine, the printers had practically disappeared from the market or at best they had very high prices?

Giampiero Savorelli: Customers, individuals and businesses, have realized that some things that previously seemed optional are actually very important. The printer has always been conceived as a cost, while in reality, it is a critical tool when you need it. In this case there was a very large demand for products in a short time and the stocks ended quickly.

5: In the notebooks recently presented there is only one laptop with an AMD processor, despite the progress made by the American house in the last year, and in anticipation of the Ryzen 4000, which promise very well. Do you plan to focus more on AMD in the future?

Giampiero Savorelli: Looking at our product range, especially in the notebook world, we have a complete offer, which includes both AMD and Intel solutions. When there is an Intel machine, in 90% of cases there is also an AMD fee. It is clear that Intel is the absolute market leader, however, HP will continue to work with both. An important thing I didn’t say at the beginning.

The separation of Hewlett-Packard into two companies, between HPE and HP Inc., which took place at the beginning of the year, led to a crazy acceleration from the point of view of innovation, because research and development funds have been targeted on PCs and printers.

This has meant that in the last 3-4 years we have innovated heavily by introducing new products, so it is likely that in the near future there will be both products with AMD and Intel processors, it is only a matter of waiting for the next announcements. Our strategy on the Intel-AMD issue remains constant and consistent with what we have done so far.