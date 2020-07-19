ScienceTech NewsLatest newsTop Stories
Internet, problems in various countries: this is the reason for the ‘global down’

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Internet, problems in various countries: this is the reason for the 'global down'

We are so connected that by now some people almost assume that the Internet always works. In reality, the whole infrastructure is not perfect and gods can happen “mistakes” that can leave many people “empty handed”, not allowing them to use some services.

This is what has happened in the last hours in various parts of the world, from the United Kingdom to the United States of America, also according to what reported by Gizmodo and TechCrunch. Italy does not seem to have been involved, but the number of users who have been at the center of this inconvenience seems to be high.

Put simply, for about half an hour, the CloudFlare Domain Name System (DNS) service 1.1.1.1 it didn’t work and it seems that Google’s DNS (8.8.8.8) was also involved. Wanting to explain the importance of this service in the simplest way possible, it takes care of “translating” the names of the domains of the websites (eg everyeye.it) into an IP address (eg 80.211.21.158). Essentially, this service allows you to associate your request to access a portal, made through its name, with the actual connection to it.

You understand that well if this service doesn’t work there can be serious problems, because, although the server of the site you are connecting to does not have any problems, you may not be able to access the portal. This is without counting all those services that need DNS for various reasons. Just to give you an example, among the services involved by the “global down” of a few hours ago we find Discord, League of Legends and many others.

In any case, Cloudflare managed to solve the problem relatively quickly, given that in about 25 minutes everything went back to normal. Luckily, it wasn’t an attack on the system and, as explained by Matthew Prince, CloudFlare’s CEO, on his official Twitter profile and through a post published on the official blog of the company, everything is related to a configuration error, which reduced traffic on the CloudFlare network by around 50%.

