International cooperation: cornerstone for the recovery of world trade

International cooperation and regional integration will be necessary to combat the wave of the pandemic.

Aftermath in agriculture

The specialists highlighted that this sector has suffered disruptions due to transportation, logistics, the availability of labor to harvest crops, and limited access to supplies and fertilizers, due to social isolation measures.

They emphasized that it will be important for the countries of the Americas to have a diversification in their production structure, as well as to face related challenges.

“The region has significant challenges, such as the existence of a large group of small and medium producers not fully incorporated into trade, without access to technology and best practices. They must connect with others to become indirect exporters, they must be supported in the use of certified seed, association, knowledge and use of digital commerce platforms, "said González.

The panelists indicated that 20% of the people in the world depend on international trade, so it is necessary to promote it to avoid the gray economic panorama that is looming: a decrease in the global economy of -3% in 2020, the fall of trade of between 3% and 13%, the decrease of between 30% and 40% of foreign investment and around 50 million people who could fall into extreme poverty.