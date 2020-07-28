Latest news
Updated:

Intel’s technology delays are taking their toll

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...

Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
Read more
HealthBrian Adam -

These Lego-like bricks are the future of bone repair

How to repair bones after a fracture? Depending on the gravity, there are different methods such as interventions for...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

So you can test the news of Windows 10 before anyone else

we tell you how to sign up for an Insider Program channel. This year we have seen an important...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In chip manufacturing, being able to make the smallest and most complex processors not only gives you the right to brag. Those who can do it on a large scale and at high speed have a huge financial advantage over their rivals. As for the others, they end up like Intel. After losing the lead due to a series of delays and product failures for years, the American technology company announced last Thursday that its next generation of chips will be six months late, which has caused it to lose almost 10% of its $ 255 billion market capitalization.

Intel continues to benefit from the increased demand for technology, primarily by producing the chips used in the data centers with which cloud computing operates. The company reported that it had obtained revenues of almost $ 20 billion in the last quarter, and earnings of more than $ 5 billion, figures that are more than 20% higher than last year. But some rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently have an advantage, such as the ability to make smaller chips.

The problem is that it is increasingly difficult to get market share and it is easier to lose it. Apple revealed last month that it was going to replace its Mac processors with self-designed ones. And as for data center servers, the Intel division that produces chips for them accounts for half of the company’s operating profit. The market value of its rival Advanced Micro Devices has multiplied by more than 30 in the last five years because it is more competitive. News of Intel’s delays has pushed its shares back 10% and AMD’s shares up 7% in trading after the close of the exchange. The slow and the stumbling lose the race.

>

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Three killed in road accident in County Antrim

Latest news Brian Adam -
Three people were killed in a road accident in County Antrim this morning. The three killed were traveling in the same car. The accident...
Read more

SAP can get a lucky break with Qualtrics IPO

Latest news Brian Adam -
Sometimes even a bad idea can make money. That could be the case with SAP's acquisition of survey software vendor Qualtrics in...
Read more

Galway Races take place without the crowds usually attending the racecourse.

Latest news Brian Adam -
Today is the first day of the Galway Races but this year due to Covid-19 restrictions the famous Races had to be held without...
Read more

The foundation stone of the Babri Masjid will be laid by Modi on August 5

Latest news Brian Adam -
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Babri Masjid temple on August 5. According...
Read more

11 new cases of Covid-19 in the State, no other remains have died

Latest news Brian Adam -
There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the State and no other cases of the virus have died in the last 24 hours. 1,764...
Read more

€ 375 million plan for full opening of schools launched

Latest news Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that everyone in society will have a 'role' in keeping the 4,000 schools in the State open ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY