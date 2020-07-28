Intel’s technology delays are taking their toll

In chip manufacturing, being able to make the smallest and most complex processors not only gives you the right to brag. Those who can do it on a large scale and at high speed have a huge financial advantage over their rivals. As for the others, they end up like Intel. After losing the lead due to a series of delays and product failures for years, the American technology company announced last Thursday that its next generation of chips will be six months late, which has caused it to lose almost 10% of its $ 255 billion market capitalization.

Intel continues to benefit from the increased demand for technology, primarily by producing the chips used in the data centers with which cloud computing operates. The company reported that it had obtained revenues of almost $ 20 billion in the last quarter, and earnings of more than $ 5 billion, figures that are more than 20% higher than last year. But some rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently have an advantage, such as the ability to make smaller chips.

The problem is that it is increasingly difficult to get market share and it is easier to lose it. Apple revealed last month that it was going to replace its Mac processors with self-designed ones. And as for data center servers, the Intel division that produces chips for them accounts for half of the company’s operating profit. The market value of its rival Advanced Micro Devices has multiplied by more than 30 in the last five years because it is more competitive. News of Intel’s delays has pushed its shares back 10% and AMD’s shares up 7% in trading after the close of the exchange. The slow and the stumbling lose the race.

>