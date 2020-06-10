Tech NewsComputingEditor's Pick
Intel Introduces ‘Lakefield’ Hybrid Processors to Conquer Folding and Dual-Display Devices

By Brian Adam
Intel Introduces 'Lakefield' Hybrid Processors to Conquer Folding and Dual-Display Devices

To Intel dwarfs grow. Apple raises the arrival of ARM micros to their computers in 2021, and AMD is making it very difficult also with the families of Ryzen 3000 CPUs for desktop PCs and Ryzen 4000 for laptops.

At Intel, however, they want to move tab and bet on new markets. Foldable and dual-screen devices They are one of those goals, and they have just introduced new hybrid processors to conquer that segment.

More wood

The new Intel Core processors have the call Intel Hybrid Technology and they are part of the ‘Lakefield’ family that takes advantage of Foveros 3D technology for packaging electronic components.

Intel1

There are two models presented: the Intel Core i5-16G7 (1.4 GHz base frequency) and the Intel Core i3-13G4 (800 MHz base frequency). Both have a curious combination of five cores (and five process threads, not ten), and a TDP of only 7 W.

The objective with these processors is to have especially efficient microphones that provide full compatibility with Windows operating systems. The Core i5-L16G7 of this family are for example 56% more compact than what the Core i7 8500Y occupy, indicate in Intel.

Core i5-L16G7Core i3-L13G4
Cores / Threads5/55/5
GraphicsIntel UHD GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Execution Units (Graphics)6448
Cache4 Mb4 Mb
TDP7 W7 W
Base frequency1.4 GHz0.8 GHz
Turbo Frequency (single-core)3.0 GHz2.8 GHz
Turbo Frequency (all cores)1.8 GHz1.3 GHz
Graphics cores frequencyUp to 500 MHzUp to 500 MHz
MemoryLPDDR4X at a maximum of 4,267 MHzLPDDR4X at a maximum of 4,267 MHz

The new packaging system also reduces the size of the plate in which these components are integrated, and in standby mode consume only 2.5 mW of power, 91% less than the Y series processors according to the manufacturer.

In addition to this, these micros have dual display connection channels, which makes them ideal for those devices with a folding screen or dual screens.

The 10 nm begin to put out chest

The new Core i3 and Core i5 of the Lakefield family will feature a Sunny Cove core, more powerful and 10nm, combined with four more efficient Tremont cores and also manufactured with 10nm technology.

Samsung

That makes them processors that finally take advantage of that leap against the 14nm lithograph which is still used in a large number of Intel processors. These cores are compatible with 32 and 64 bit Windows applications.

They also integrate Intel Gen11 graphics, a significant leap in this range of low-power processors with which Intel achieves 1.7 times higher performance than comparable processors. Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) connectivity and LTE support are also eye-catching options in the connectivity arena.

there is already two announced products that will use this type of processors. The first is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, a unique team with a foldable OLED screen that was unveiled at CES 2020 – we were able to test a prototype in EuroXlivebriefly – and which is expected to hit users this year.

The second is the Samsung Galaxy Book S, which without a folding screen does stand out for its thinness (11.8 mm) and weight (950 g) and therefore you can take advantage of these hybrid microprocessors and their efficiency.

