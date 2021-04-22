Intel confirms Covid outbreak at Leixlip plant with 70 positive tests for virus

Intel has confirmed that around 70 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a construction site at its Leixlip plant.

The company was informed by its main construction contractor that staff had tested positive for the virus over the weekend and is now working with public health authorities to participate in follow-up tests to identify other cases.

An Intel spokeswoman told Dublin Live: “We understand that the number of positive cases is approximately 70, but it is a fluid situation.

“We are working to support our construction team as much as we can, to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective action. Workers at the construction site have been informed of the situation.”

The construction site has remained open and the spokeswoman added that they are “strictly complying” with all public health advice.

The company did not disclose specific details of the cases, citing confidentiality reasons.

“For all confirmed cases, a contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed were required to quarantine and monitor their health,” the spokeswoman said.

“Additional tests of workers are being carried out at the construction site and the affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection.”

