Integrated team will lead you to success in teleworking

By Brian Adam
Premio Experiences specializes in offering companies diverse and innovative face-to-face and virtual platforms to unite work teams and provide adequate support through the use of technology, in these exceptional circumstances.

By Summa Magazine

For the Experiences Award, the productivity of a work team is directly related to motivation and synergy among collaborators.

Imagine a work meeting, celebrating the birthdays of the month, or even congratulating a colleague. These kinds of simple activities help keep the team together. The challenge is how to do it in the context posed by the Coronavirus pandemic where social distance is required.

Premio Experiences specializes in offering companies diverse and innovative face-to-face and virtual platforms to unite work teams and provide adequate support through the use of technology, in these exceptional circumstances.

One of the ways to generate team building it is through virtual dynamics. "In many companies, teleworking is here to stay and now more than ever it is necessary to keep teams connected and motivated," said Helena Chavarría, director of the Experiences Award.

These tools seek to build spaces for communication, training and integration. "We have created corporate gaming applications to operate from any location with internet access that allows teams to be integrated in a fun way working from home," said Chavarría.

Premio Experiences has an exclusive license for and Panama from Catalyst Global, the largest corporate gaming network in the world. One of the platforms in its extensive catalog is Go Team, which allows you to develop games and virtual dynamics customized for each company, according to their objectives and needs. In addition, on the website there is an exclusive section for remote games.

It is a global trend, a technological solution that many companies are already using to overcome the challenges posed by this new way of life.

According to Roy Fernández, Human Resources specialist and user of the Premio Experiences platforms, remote work is leading organizations to transform and adapt. “Virtual work implies a physical separation that we were not used to and companies have the challenge of keeping collaborators together. Although we are not physically together, we continue to form a team, ”said the expert.

For Fernández, these tools allow us to explore leadership attributes, individual and work group competences, as well as improve communication, relationships, coordination, listening skills and team cohesion, keeping the culture and organizational climate intact. , during this juncture.

