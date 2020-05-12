Instructions for wearing masks for expert discussion

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to review the latest information on the spread of coronary virus in the State.

The latest figures show a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases and the consequent death toll.

The experts will try to decide on wearing masks to protect the public from the disease. It is understood that in certain circumstances people may be encouraged to wear them voluntarily.

They will discuss the type and quality of mask that would be advisable.

The committee will meet again this Friday before advising the Government on further alleviating social constraints, as planned from next Monday.

The established Dáil committee will also hold their first meeting today to examine how the coronary virus crisis is being tackled in this country.

The committee is made up of TDs from all political parties and independent groups in the Dáil and a chair will be chosen at today’s meeting.

They are tasked with questioning the Taoiseach, Government Ministers and medical officials about the crisis.