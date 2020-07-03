Instagram works on an option that will allow you to see more "stories"

Since Instagram premiered its famous stories, they have become one of the fastest-growing sections of the social network and, therefore, Facebook has not stopped adding improvements and new features as soon as it can. At the end of the day, these micro-content that mix images, videos and many stickers and graphic elements, are one of the most fun ways to tell others about what we are doing.

In addition to the freedom they offer us to create content, These stories are one of the places where users spend the most time and, above all, they interact, so the next update will bring us more content. Facebook has thought that it is a good idea to add two new features that will offer us at a glance a greater number of stories on Instagram.

One screen to see them all

Although it has not reached all users in a general way, it is true that a few are receiving An update that allows them to see not one, but two rows of stories on their home page. As you can see on the screens that you have just below. If you remember, right now in the apps that we have for both iOS and Android, only one appears, so we barely have four or five insight.

Instagram stories. Julian Gamboa (Twitter)

The second big change appears below that second row, with a message that you can see on the screen that you have just above, to the left, and that says “See All Stories” (see all stories). Thanks to it, we can access a new screen that, as you can also see, only shows us stories, without leaving space for the standard publications that we can enjoy within Instagram.

As we tell you, at the moment these changes are exclusive for a very limited number of users, that they would be testing it and that will serve those of Facebook to measure the importance of its impact. At the end of the day, and as they recognize from the social network itself, they aim to push users more and more towards these contents that, they are convinced, in the future will be extremely profitable thanks to the advertising that is inserted into them. .

Facebook has rated these stories as “one of its fastest-growing areas” with millions of advertisers increasingly relying on this micro-content that they have limited validity and that 24 hours after their publication, they disappear.