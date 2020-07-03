 sd
Social NetworksInstagramTech News
Updated:

Instagram works on an option that will allow you to see more "stories"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Instagram works on an option that will allow you to see more "stories"

Since Instagram premiered its famous stories, they have become one of the fastest-growing sections of the social network and, therefore, Facebook has not stopped adding improvements and new features as soon as it can. At the end of the day, these micro-content that mix images, videos and many stickers and graphic elements, are one of the most fun ways to tell others about what we are doing.

In addition to the freedom they offer us to create content, These stories are one of the places where users spend the most time and, above all, they interact, so the next update will bring us more content. Facebook has thought that it is a good idea to add two new features that will offer us at a glance a greater number of stories on Instagram.

One screen to see them all

Although it has not reached all users in a general way, it is true that a few are receiving An update that allows them to see not one, but two rows of stories on their home page. As you can see on the screens that you have just below. If you remember, right now in the apps that we have for both iOS and Android, only one appears, so we barely have four or five insight.

Instagram stories. Julian Gamboa (Twitter)

The second big change appears below that second row, with a message that you can see on the screen that you have just above, to the left, and that says “See All Stories” (see all stories). Thanks to it, we can access a new screen that, as you can also see, only shows us stories, without leaving space for the standard publications that we can enjoy within Instagram.

As we tell you, at the moment these changes are exclusive for a very limited number of users, that they would be testing it and that will serve those of Facebook to measure the importance of its impact. At the end of the day, and as they recognize from the social network itself, they aim to push users more and more towards these contents that, they are convinced, in the future will be extremely profitable thanks to the advertising that is inserted into them. .

Facebook has rated these stories as “one of its fastest-growing areas” with millions of advertisers increasingly relying on this micro-content that they have limited validity and that 24 hours after their publication, they disappear.

More Articles Like This

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G lets us see its design in new images and its characteristics in TENAA

Mobile Brian Adam -
If yesterday it was the future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that appeared on the Samsung Russia website, today we have to talk about another...
Read more

From Gomez’s Hamburger to the star Arturo, here are crazy names for celestial bodies

Space tech Brian Adam -
With everything that exists in the Universe, naming each of the celestial bodies that you discover is really difficult. For this reason, many times,...
Read more

How to access the new custom YouTube Music mixes

Apps Brian Adam -
Now you can add to YouTube Music four new 'mixes' or mixes of reproduction with different themes, custom lists that are updated weekly. The...
Read more

EU publishes rules to make 5G safe for health

5G News Brian Adam -
He 5G deployment It has been active for more than a year in several European countries, including Spain. Vodafone turned on the first antennas...
Read more

The era of Google Pixel 3a ends: the smartphone is no longer on sale!

Android Brian Adam -
Many fans of the smartphone world are getting a tear on their faces (who says no, lies shamelessly). The reason? Google has decided to...
Read more

Update Microsoft Whiteboard on iOS: Microsoft Authenticator is required to log into a professional account

Microsoft Brian Adam -
Microsoft Whiteboard is one of the applications of the American company aimed at facilitating teamwork, either in professional settings or in the educational field....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY