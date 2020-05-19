Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Instagram: So easy you can create your own GIFs to add them to Stories

By Brian Adam
Thanks to the purchase of GIPHY by Facebook, it will now be easier to include custom GIFs to your Instagram Stories, we explain how.

Facebook has decided to continue including news for the benefit of all the social networks it has: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, its most recent acquisition being the creative page of GIFs biggest in the world: GIPHY. The value of this purchase is said to be $ 400 million, but what are Facebook’s reasons for buying GIPHY?

It is proven that a moving image, such as GIFs, are more fun and attractive to the entire public. For that reason, Facebook could exploit the contents of GIPHY and increase its use on different social networks. In fact, Facebook has already set a first destination for GIPHY and it’s about Instagram.

“GIPHY, a leader in visual creation and expression, today joins the Facebook company as part of the Instagram team,” noted the Facebook directors.

“We plan to further integrate their GIF library on Instagram and our other applications. The idea is that people can find the correct way to express themselves ”, they concluded.

In this way Instagram stories will have a greater variety of GIFs that you can customize. If you still do not know how, do not stop reading, we will explain here. Take advantage of that with your Telcel plan you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

How to create your own GIFs for Instagram?

Before all the steps, you must open an account at GIPHY, you can do it through this link, linking with your Facebook account and adding a new password. Now you just have to create and upload your GIFs:

1. Verify your GIPHY account by sending an email to (email protected) or (email protected), which will provide you with a necessary requirement for your GIFs to be used on Instagram.

Instagram GIFs GIPHY Facebook "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-2.jpg 600w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / giphy-instagram-2-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-2-300x300. jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-2-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

2. Upload your own short videos to GIPHY to convert them into GIFs. Whether they are files in video, image or from YouTube.

Instagram GIFs GIPHY Facebook "width =" 950 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-1.jpg 950w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / giphy-instagram-1-300x189.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-1-768x485. jpg 768w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-1-696x440.jpg 696w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ giphy-instagram-1-665x420.jpg 665w "sizes =" (max-width: 950px) 100vw, 950px

3. Give them your own design, adding movement, colors, text and everything the tools on the page allow.

Instagram GIFs GIPHY Facebook "width =" 950 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-3.jpg 950w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / giphy-instagram-3-300x189.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-3-768x485. jpg 768w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-3-696x440.jpg 696w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ giphy-instagram-3-665x420.jpg 665w "sizes =" (max-width: 950px) 100vw, 950px
(Photos: GIPHY)

4. Add related tags to make your search easier, with keywords such as: “house”, “gift”, “dog”, “birthday”, etc.

5. Search for your custom GIF from Instagram Stories and voila.

Instagram GIFs GIPHY Facebook "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-4.jpg 600w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / giphy-instagram-4-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-4-300x300. jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/giphy-instagram-4-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
(Photo: Instagram)

The good news is that with the recent acquisition of Facebook, this process will be much easier and you can let your imagination run wild by creating GIFs to make even more fun stories through Instagram.

