Instagram publishes three mental wellness guides to combat Covid-19

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In recent times the same technology companies that fought for our attention, because we did not stop looking at the mobile screen to see if we had likes, comments or new followers, seem to have realized that in a healthy, long-term relationship, squeezing the client is not recommended of which you live.

That new path that some of those companies have started to walk, such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Apple, etc. he has a name: digital well-being and wants us to lift our heads from the phone screen and spend just the right time to look at the timelines of our main social networks.

Instagram, which has already started to work in this direction, eliminating the number of likes from its publications, now he continues on that path by publishing what they have called the “first Guides (…) in Spain to help maintain mental well-being “, and which have been carried out in collaboration with the Confederation of mental health of Spain because of the problems that the Covid-19 crisis is causing in many users.

Instagram, a safe place

The objective, which they pursue from the social network owned by Facebook, is to make “Instagram a place to find reliable and interesting content” Therefore, these guides have been added where users can learn new ways to “find recommendations, advice and content from public figures, content creators or organizations of interest”.

Instagram mental health guide.

According to the official press release “many people face difficulties due to the COVID-19 crisis“So from Instagram they are working to” connect creators with experts and offer resources and advice “on how to maintain certain mental well-being to handle” anxiety or grief “situations without problems. In total, these are three different guides that can Consult all Instagram users through the apps and they focus on many other fundamental aspects: reconciliation and a new reality, adolescents and socio-health personnel.

All these tips and contents are found within the social network and are fully accessible through official mobile apps and are not only categorized by type they also offer publications, videos and other content that will allow the user to go as deep as they want. What’s more, if you consider this information to be especially useful for other friends, it can be shared through the stories or live, through the icon you have in the upper right of the screen. Do not miss the opportunity to take a look at them.

