Instagram launches a new section "Guides" with healthy lifestyle practices

It seems that with the Covid-19 pandemic and all the new customs that we have had to adopt in a forced and accelerated way, many tech companies have seen a new field to break through And it has to do with healthy practices when carrying out activities that feel good to us, both to our mind and body.

Thus, there are more and more spaces that we have reserved in our lives to carry out activities of physical or spiritual exercise, and that is why Instagram has wanted to echo one of its latest additions. That which they have called as well-being, which comes to translate into Spanish as well-being. Or something like that.

Guides within Instagram

The case is that, just a few hours ago, the photographic social network par excellence has uploaded an interesting post to its website where it comes to explain how these Guides work within its application. They report that they want Instagram to be “a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration for your favourite accounts. That’s why we introduced Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips, and other content from your favourite creators, public figures, organizations, and editors on Instagram. ”

Healthy practices on Instagram.

In other words, all those influencers or creators who regularly carry out this type of content They will end in a specific place within the social network, which we can visit to follow advice Or emulate those who already enjoy healthy practices in their day to day. Furthermore, one of the reasons for creating this new section has to do with the Covid19 crisis and the confinement measures that many countries have faced.

“We know that many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing the Guidelines on wellness content. We will allow creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including advice on how to take care of your well-being. ” In this way They want us to maintain “connection with others or control anxiety or pain.”

To access these guides you have to go to the profiles of those creators or participating organizations and click on the icon that indicates the available Guides. There we can see those specific publications or videos intended for our well-being, as well as all the information they attach. What’s more, we can also share those contents, either through our stories or through a direct.