Instagram, Juventus will be the most popular Italian brand by the summer

Despite the stop at the championships, Juventus continues to enjoy great popularity on social networks. The long wave of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be felt, and in fact according to what reported by some scholars within a few months the Turin club could become the first Italian Instagram brand.

To publish the study Deporrtess y Finanza, which calculated the interactions on the main social networks of football teams. Here, Juventus are in second place behind Real Madrid with 7.6 million interactions per month.

Diametrically opposite speech for Instagram, where Maurizio Sarri’s team is second if we consider all the other companies in the Bel Paese.

THE Italian champions in fact have 39.4 million followers, behind Gucci which stands at 40.4 million. However, in the study the emphasis is placed on exponential growth: on average Juve earns between 20 and 25 thousand followers a day, three times that of the popular fashion brand. This is why, if the trend continues, overtaking could soon arrive, which would make the Bianconeri the first Italian brand on the photographic sharing platform.

The newspaper also published the infographic that you find at the bottom, in which the total interactions on Facebook by the most important sports teams in the world.