Instagram is updated and already allows video calls from 50 participants

By Brian Adam
It’s funny how long it takes to get there, in peacetime, updates to the final releases of an application from the beta version, and in the rush when there is an emergency in the market And all the big companies are trying to find a place in this of videoconferences, which with the confinement by Covid-19 has triggered teleworking.

In the case of Instagram it is not so much that we end up working with your application as that all those users who want to chat with friends do so without leaving the photographic social network. And that’s what Facebook is about, has seen the sky open to lead video conferences of up to 50 participants taking advantage of a little trick that is somewhat cheating. And we say it in the good sense of the word.

Instagram with Messenger

Facebook, as we say, has seen the sky open to get its three main applications work in the same way in those video calls of up to 50 participants, And that’s why it has turned to Messenger Rooms, the same tool that we will have on WhatsApp very soon (both mobile and on the web) and that begins to be deployed on Instagram.

Actually, what we can do is select those profiles with which we want to have a video chat and start a session that will take us to Messenger Rooms, taking advantage of its ability to connect fifty people at once. It is not that we are going to do it natively on Instagram, although in the end, the result will seem the same.

As they have announced on their social networks, Instagram has already started the update to allow you to talk to so many friends at once. A method that involves choosing the contacts, sending an invitation to those who do not have that user in the Facebook app, and creating the meeting room to video talk. As you can see in the tweet animation, the last step is to give “Ok” to the Instagram request to go to Messenger.

No doubt Facebook has been in a great hurry to offer, to its billions of users around the planet, a fast, simple and centralized platform with which to maintain these massive video calls They are also free and do not depend on subscription to a premium service. We will test to see how they work but seeing how Instagram has solved it, surely WhatsApp will work in a very similar way.

