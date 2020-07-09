Instagram, feature introduced to pin up to three comments under a post

After a test phase that started in May, Instagram has decided to officially launch a new feature that allows you to highlight up to three comments at the top of a post feed. This feature is clearly similar to that found on YouTube, continuously used by all content creators and influencers to manage dialogue with fans.

Introduced together with a series of tools dedicated to comments and messages, it will soon be available for all Instagram users. The author of the post, thanks to this feature, will be able to check the comments considering whether to highlight some or not. This will also make it easier to cancel any negative or inappropriate responses, thus making the thread much more peaceful and productive.

How to pin a comment? It’s simple: just swip the message to the left and select the stylus among the various options, so as to place it above all the others.

This feature is part of a plan implemented primarily with the current Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, for combat disinformation and harassment towards users. In this way, the social network at home Facebook will be even more user-friendly and moderate, to avoid any possible collision that may worsen the experience of using the app.

This approach will make users more responsible, avoiding to fall into error by entrusting all moderation to artificial intelligence and algorithms, which have already proven to be ineffective.