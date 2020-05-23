Saturday, May 23, 2020
Instagram already also allows video calls with up to 50 people

By Brian Adam
By belonging to Facebook, Instagram also has the option to make video calls with up to 50 people and here we show you how to do it.

Instagram video calls
(Photo: Writing)

Facebook has once again demonstrated its power on social media by launching Facebook Messenger Rooms; a new tool that allows video calls with up to 50 different people, in the midst of this Coronavirus contingency (Covid-19), where all families stay at home. Tool which will be synchronized with WhatsApp and Instagram, also belonging to Facebook.

First it reached Messenger, then WhatsApp and now it was confirmed that Instagram already owns Messenger Rooms. To obtain it, it is only a matter of updating the app, either on Android or iOS, creating your room and inviting friends and family to participate; who can connect from Facebook or WhatsApp.

How to make a video call from Instagram?


1. Go to Instagram and open direct messages (DM)

2. Select the camera icon, with which a video call starts

Video calls Instagram "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-2.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp -content / uploads / 2020/05 / instagram-2-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-2-300x300.jpg 300w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / instagram-2-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

3. The “Create Room” option will appear at the top with the Messenger Rooms icon. You select it.

Video calls Instagram "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-1.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp -content / uploads / 2020/05 / instagram-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / instagram-1-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

4. Create the room and invite all those contacts that you want to participate and that’s it.

Video calls Instagram "width =" 600 "height =" 750 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-1-1.jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com /wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-1-1-240x300.jpg 240w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/instagram-1-1-336x420.jpg 336w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
(Photos: Instagram)

Another advantage of Messenger Rooms is that there is no time limit on the duration of the calls; as well as the possibility of taking screenshots, sharing images and a whole variety of filters for you to use during the video call.

On the other hand, when creating a room in Instagram There is the option to copy the link and share it through other channels. In this way, you can start the video call on Instagram, copy the link and have your friends connect from WhatsApp or Facebook, until completing the 50 participants.

There is no longer any excuse for not keeping in touch with the ones you love the most while at home, so take advantage of Messenger Rooms and tell us about your experience with him.

