The body of two men who drowned while diving in a lake in a quarry at the Portroe diving center in County Tipperary yesterday is to be post-mortem.

It is understood that the two brothers Fergus and Philip Brophy have many years of diving experience. Fergus Brophy was 42 years old and his brother Philip was 34 years old.

It is understood they were using an underwater scooter and were diving for half an hour or so when difficulties struck them.

The two tragically drowned men were from Ballybrittas in County Laois.